Inside Edge Season 3 will bring innumerable surprises to fans, Tanuj Virwani vows

Amazon Originals distributed the first Hindi language web series, Inside Edge, which has acquired a huge fan base in India and other countries across the world. After two successful seasons, Inside Edge has been renewed for Season 3 and its filming is complete.

The release date of the Indian sports-drama, Inside Edge Season 3 is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, the Amazon Prime Video has announced an update through a poster via Instagram that states "More cricket. More drama. More entertainment. Season 3, coming soon. HOWZATTTTTT?" is in store in Inside Edge Season 3, which will arrive soon.

Actor Tanuj Virwani (Vayu Raghavan) says Inside Edge Season 3 is "around the corner" that will bring "innumerable surprises" to the viewers.

Tanuj told IANS: "Inside Edge 3 is right around the corner. It is one of those shows which mean a lot to me because it changed the trajectory of my career, my life and even my acting style. It is something which is very dear to my heart."

He added, "Along with being a cast member, I am also a massive fan of the show. I can't wait to see how all of you react to all the innumerable surprises that we have in store. I know there are a lot of fan theories that are doing the rounds on social media. I can't confirm or deny that but you guys are in for a hell of a ride!"

While informing on the show's status he said, "Not only have we shot the show, it is currently in post-production. I recently finished dubbing for it. I'm very excited!"

The cricket-based web series, Inside Edge, is centered on the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket crew, whose owners operate a league-wide match-fixing organization. The seasons end with Mumbai Mavericks being boycotted for twenty years as they were spotted giving payment for match-fixing. Mantra Patil (played by Sapna Pabbi)is sent to jail after being held accountable for Mumbai Mavericks. Zarina Malik (Richa Chadha) and Vikrant Dhawan (Vivek Oberoi) get on a plane. It seems they could form a new group. Inside Edge 3 would clear the cliffhangers of the last season.

The series is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, the third season will be directed by Kanishk Varma.

Amazon Prime has not officially announced the cast, but it is likely almost all the main stars would return to their respective roles. This includes Vivek Oberoi (as Vikrant Dhawan), Aamir Bashir (Yashvardhan Patil), Richa Chadda (Zarina Malik), Sapna Pabbi (Mantra Patil), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Prashant Kanaujia), Angad Bedi (Arvind Vashishth), and Sayani Gupta (Rohini Raghavan).

There is no release date of Inside Edge Season 3. As the filming is currently under post-production, we can expect the series to hit Amazon Prime in 2021.

