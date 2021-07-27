Borgen Season 4 cast revealed, plot likely to center on Finsmark’s career

The Danish political drama, Borgen has made a beautiful journey with three seasons. It accumulated a huge global fanbase and is acclaimed critically as one of the best Danish Drama. Netflix partnered with DR (producer), picked the drama and announced on 29 April 2020 that the series had been renewed for the fourth season. Borgen Season 4 is set to release in 2022 internationally.

The first three seasons were added to Netflix globally on 1 September 2020. Borgen depicts the relation of certain branches that belong to the Government of Denmark. The story tells how, against all the odds, Birgitte Nyborg Christensen (played by Sidse Babett Knudsen)—a minor centrist politician—becomes the first female prime minister of Denmark.

Netflix also announced the cast member Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Özlem Saglanmak, Simon Bennebjerg, Johanne Louise Schmidt and Magnus Millang will be included in Borgen Season 4.

The returning of the cast members are yet to be revealed, however, it seems the main characters will join the fourth season as well. Birgitte Hjort Sorensen who played Katrine Fønsmark, the TV1/Ekspres journalist in the first two seasons and New Democrats Campaign Manager in Season 3 would return in Borgen Season 4. Lars Knutzon (played as Bent Sejrø, the finance minister in Season 1 and later become Birgitte's advisor will be seen in the upcoming drama.

Pilou Asbaek (Kasper Juul) Mikael Birkkjaer (Philip Christensen), Freja Riemann (Laura Christensen), Soren Malling (Torben Friis), Emil Poulsen (Magnus Christensen). Moreover, Benedikte Hansen ( Hanne Holm) and Thomas Levin (Ulrik Morch) will return in Borgen Season 4, reported The Post.

The Post also noted, Borgen Season 4 would probably center around Finsmark's career when she becomes a reporter. To sum up, there is still much time for the production to wrap up.

Borgen became an international sensation since Sidse Babett Knudsen appeared on HBO's dystopian series Westworld. Also, Borgen's co-stars Birgitte Hjort Sørensen and Pilou Asbæk appeared in Game of Thrones.

Sidse Babett Knudsen expressed her views on Borgen Season 4 saying that she has "sky-high expectations on this project."

"We're finally getting started with Borgen again, and it's definitely about time. I have been looking forward to this moment so much that I feel like I am about to explode. I look forward to meeting all the new characters, people on both sides of the camera (and the desks), and to revisiting the 'old ones' from the first seasons," she said.

"You should be careful with what you say, but I have sky-high expectations on this project. And most of all, I look forward to moving back into Birgitte Nyborg. What a privilege to be able to ride the carousel once again with this character that I love so much," said the actress.

Currently, there is no confirmation regarding the release date of Borgen Season 4. The series will be telecast on Danish network DR before being distributed by Netflix for global viewership.

