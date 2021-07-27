Will Finan survive in The Last Kingdom Season 5? Dreymon’s opinion on aging Uhtred

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will cover the events of the ninth and tenth novels, Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer. Since the renewal of fifth and final season on July 7, 2020, the avid viewers are ardently waiting for its release.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is expected to follow the unification of England. Aethelflaed (played by Millie Brady) fell out with her lover Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) over the Mercian throne in the previous season. The series lovers have suggested Aethelflaed's ally Aldhelm (James Northcote) could have taken on the role of Lord of Mercia.

Alexander Dreymon discussed challenge the production team of The Last Kingdom Season 5 has with an aging Uhtred. "We're faced with that problem now, getting into Season 5 where Uhtred is technically… I think he starts at 54 and ends up at 60 in the books. That's a problem right now because how do we make it look like Uhtred has aged without it looking comical? We're working on it," Alexander Dreymon opined.

Completion of The Last Kingdom Season 4 had raised several questions, which need answer in Season 5. The series tells story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who has had many wives and lovers across the series. The viewers are wondering what happened to his first wife Mildrith (Amy Wren), and whether she will return in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

The viewers are quite tensed about the fate of Irishman Finan (played by Mark Rowley), who has always been their favorite. Uhtred helped rescue Finan from slavery. This gave birth to a closer friendship between them. Since then Finan has become a good friend and supporter of Uhtred whenever the latter falls in trouble. Finan has managed to stay away from harm, but there is still time for him to run into trouble.

The viewers have threatened to 'riot' if Finan is seen facing death in The Last Kingdom Season 5. The original books read that Finan goes back to Ireland to deal with his brother Conall who banished him from their homeland. This means, he will take a center stage in the imminent season.

Finan was exiled from Ireland and was forced into slavery after he ran off with his brother's wife. He was already married to royalty, but he actually had eyes for his brother Conall's wife – a dairy maid. They tried to hide but they were found out and Finan was forced to leave his home.

According to the original books, Finan remains alive until the end of the book series. We hope this angle related to Finan will not be altered in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

