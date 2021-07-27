'Shershaah' portrays reality without any jingoism, says Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra says his upcoming film ''Shershaah'', which traces the journey of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra, is the true representation of the actual events without treading on the path of jingoism.

The biographical drama is inspired by the bravery of Captain Vikram Batra, who gave his life while fighting for the country during the 1999 Kargil War with the Pakistan Army at the age of 24. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his valor.

In the film, directed by noted south filmmaker Vishnuvardhan, Malhotra plays the role of Captain Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra.

"This is a very special film and it has got a lovely heart. The intention is to portray things in the truest form and without covering it with jingoism or patriotism because we don't need to. Everybody knows what happened, who we fought, and what it is, we didn't have to play it," Malhotra told PTI in an interview here.

The 36-year-old actor, who sat down for media interviews at a hotel overlooking the Tiger Hill in Drass town -- one of the crucial battlegrounds between the Indian and Pakistan Armies during the Kargil war -- said the film is a tribute to a real-life hero.

"It stems from the writing and they have consciously not played it on the nose because we are not taking a political stand. We are trying to talk about a real-life hero, his journey as an officer, his sacrifice, and how the lives around him were affected (by his passing away).'' Citing the example of dialogue from the film's trailer which was launched here on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, where Captain Batra says – 'Either, I will return after hoisting the national flag or come back wrapped in it, but I'll come back for sure', Malhotra said the makers deliberately gave it a casual touch.

''We have tried to show how two friends would talk in real life,'' he added.

The actor, known for his films ''Student of the Year'', ''Hasee Toh Phasee'', ''Kapoor & Sons'' and ''Brothers'', said it was difficult for him to mentally get into the headspace to play a war hero.

"I would be faking it or lying if I say that I can still get into the headspace of someone who gives their life for duty. I think it is something that you will have to spend years training and should be passionate about, which Vikram was.

''It was a learning experience as an actor as well. It was a challenge to portray it with utmost honesty so that you don't do it over or under. And that's where the director also comes in. We were very conscious of what we are documenting and made sure to keep it real." In his nearly decade journey in Bollywood, "Shershaah" holds a special place in his heart for the Delhi-born actor.

''I have been working on 'Shershaah' for five years. I am so inspired by this character. Whenever I read or did scenes, I realized that he overcame fear with such ease. Fear is an obstacle we all face. And in my own small way as an actor, if I can inspire people to go out there and overcome fear in whichever field, I think that will be a victory," he added.

Malhotra said during his research, he discovered that Captain Batra was not only a great leader but also someone who had a fun side to him.

Describing the personality of Captain Batra, the actor said, he was filmy and used to love watching Hindi movies and listening to songs.

''There is so much to show but unfortunately we are restricted by the format of movies where we have to show bits and you could see it through scenes and subtexts. However, we are excited to show his story to people,'' he added.

The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

