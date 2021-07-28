Left Menu

'Breaking Bad' actor Bob Odenkirk hospitalised after collapsing on set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was immediately taken to a hospital after he collapsed on the set of the 'Better Call Saul' show on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:29 IST
Bob Odenkirk (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Bob Odenkirk was immediately taken to a hospital after he collapsed on the set of 'Better Call Saul' show on Tuesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk was filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff series in New Mexico when he collapsed.

The cause of his collapse is not known yet. Even. representatives for Sony Pictures Television, which produces the acclaimed series, have not provided any information about Odenkirk's health till now. Odenkirk, 58, has been nominated for four Emmys for playing lawyer Jimmy McGill, a role he originated on AMC's Emmy-winning drama 'Breaking Bad'. He reprises the role and leads the call sheet on prequel spinoff 'Better Call Saul'.

The popular series was supposed to release this year. However, Covid has now pushed the final season to a likely 2022 return. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

