Left Menu

Mandira Bedi celebrates daughter Tara's 5th birthday, shares family photo

Actor Mandira Bedi on Wednesday penned a heartfelt note for her daughter Tara on her 5th birthday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:41 IST
Mandira Bedi celebrates daughter Tara's 5th birthday, shares family photo
Mandira Bedi with her daughter (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Mandira Bedi on Wednesday penned a heartfelt note for her daughter Tara on her 5th birthday. "8th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain," she wrote on Instagram.

Along with the note, Mandira shared a string of images featuring her son Vir, daughter Tara and her late husband Raj Kaushal, who passed away last month after suffering a cardiac arrest. Fans and several members of the film industry have also wished the little one a very happy birthday.

"Aww.. God bless our angel. Tarooo and her beautiful mommy. Sending an ocean of love to you my M," actor Vidya Malavade commented. Actor Ronit Bose Roy wrote: "Happiest 5th Tara. Wish you a life filled with love and joy."

For the unversed, Mandira and her late husband Raj Kaushal had adopted Tara in July last year. Introducing Tara to her Instagram family, Mandira had posted a family portrait, saying she is blessed to have Tara in her life.

"She has come to us, Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020," Mandira had written. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021