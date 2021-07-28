Mandira Bedi celebrates daughter Tara's 5th birthday, shares family photo

Actor Mandira Bedi on Wednesday penned a heartfelt note for her daughter Tara on her 5th birthday. "8th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain," she wrote on Instagram.

Along with the note, Mandira shared a string of images featuring her son Vir, daughter Tara and her late husband Raj Kaushal, who passed away last month after suffering a cardiac arrest. Fans and several members of the film industry have also wished the little one a very happy birthday.

"Aww.. God bless our angel. Tarooo and her beautiful mommy. Sending an ocean of love to you my M," actor Vidya Malavade commented. Actor Ronit Bose Roy wrote: "Happiest 5th Tara. Wish you a life filled with love and joy."

For the unversed, Mandira and her late husband Raj Kaushal had adopted Tara in July last year. Introducing Tara to her Instagram family, Mandira had posted a family portrait, saying she is blessed to have Tara in her life.

"She has come to us, Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020," Mandira had written. (ANI)

