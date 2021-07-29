Left Menu

Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022

Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to take on the lead role in sci-fi series "Doctor Who", will be leaving the television show next year, Britain's BBC said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 21:51 IST
Jodie Whittaker to leave sci-fi series 'Dr Who' in 2022
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to take on the lead role in sci-fi series "Doctor Who", will be leaving the television show next year, Britain's BBC said on Thursday. The British actress has portrayed The Doctor - a shape-shifting alien Time Lord played by men since the show first appeared on British television screens in 1963 - since 2017.

The 39-year-old, who described the role as "the best job I have ever had", will feature in a six-part Event Serial this autumn as well as in three specials planned for next year. Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also leave the production in 2022.

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them," Whittaker said in a statement. "My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life ... I don't think I'll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever."

Whittaker played the show's 13th Doctor, a casting which when first announced sparked online debates. Last year, she was voted the show's second most popular Doctor in a poll for listings magazine Radio Times. Actor David Tennant came first. Who will take over the role from Whittaker has yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021