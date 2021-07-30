Left Menu

14-year-old girl found hanging in her house in UP village

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:22 IST
14-year-old girl found hanging in her house in UP village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 14-year-old girl has been found hanging in her house in a village here, police said on Friday.

The girl, a resident of Kewatli village, was found hanging on Thursday evening, SHO of Baldirai Police Station Sabharam Tiwari said.

Upon seeing the door of the room locked from inside for a long time, the family members broke it open, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the incident has been initiated, the police official said, adding the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021