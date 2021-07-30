14-year-old girl found hanging in her house in UP village
The body of a 14-year-old girl has been found hanging in her house in a village here, police said on Friday.
The girl, a resident of Kewatli village, was found hanging on Thursday evening, SHO of Baldirai Police Station Sabharam Tiwari said.
Upon seeing the door of the room locked from inside for a long time, the family members broke it open, he said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the incident has been initiated, the police official said, adding the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
