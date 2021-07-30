14-year-old girl found hanging in her house in UP village

The body of a 14-year-old girl has been found hanging in her house in a village here, police said on Friday.

The girl, a resident of Kewatli village, was found hanging on Thursday evening, SHO of Baldirai Police Station Sabharam Tiwari said.

Advertisement

Upon seeing the door of the room locked from inside for a long time, the family members broke it open, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the incident has been initiated, the police official said, adding the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)