Olympics-Tokyo-It's Wonderwall for Britain's new golden girl Shriever

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 16:36 IST
Tokyo Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI

Few outside her family, friends, and the tight-knit world of BMX racing would have heard of Bethany Shriever 24 hours ago but after winning gold in Tokyo on Friday she had Oasis rocker, Liam Gallagher, as a new fan.

"Bethany Shriever what a ledge, well done," Gallagher wrote on Twitter after the 22-year-old from London's east end won her country's first-ever gold medal in BMX. "Respect to all BMX folk," Gallagher, whose former band Oasis had a platinum single with Wonderwall, added.

There were amazing scenes as Shriever, who once had to Crowdfund her career because of a lack of funding, crossed the line ahead of Colombian great Mariana Pajon. Shriever collapsed to the track and was then lifted high by teammate and fellow Londoner Kye Whyte, who minutes earlier took silver.

Asked about Gallagher's message Shriever said: "That is absolutely crazy. I cannot believe it. "I've just seen it. Someone said Liam Gallagher is tweeting about it. That is just absolutely crazy.

"The fact that we are getting more exposure for the sport, especially in Great Britain, is amazing. The more we can get out there, it does wonders for the sport."

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

