Mandira Bedi performs pooja in memory of her late husband Raj Kaushal

As today marks the one-month death anniversary of director Raj Kaushal, his wife and actor Mandira Bedi organised a pooja for him at their residence.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:20 IST
Mandira Bedi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As today marks the one-month death anniversary of director Raj Kaushal, his wife and actor Mandira Bedi organised a pooja for him at their residence. Taking to Instagram Story, Mandira posted a picture, wherein we can see her sitting in the front of havan kund along with her children Vir and Tara.

"30th day," she captioned the post with a folded hand emoji. For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.

A few days ago, Mandira even posted a note thanking everyone, especially her family, who stood by her in such hard times. "Only love. Grateful for my family and all the love, support and kindness," she had written.

Recently, Mandira also celebrated the fifth birthday of her daughter Tara, who was adopted by her and her late husband in July last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

