Model, photographer held for involvement in porn racket

A model and a photographer have been arrested near here for their alleged involvement in shooting and circulating pornographic videos, days after two women filed a complaint claiming that they were forced to shoot for an adult film, a senior officer said on Friday. The Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, with the help of cyber cell, traced the duo and arrested them on Thursday evening, the officer said.

''The two accused could be a part of an inter-state racket operating such websites. More people might be involved in this state. The probe is at a very preliminary stage,'' he added. An FIR was registered earlier in the week based on complaints filed by two women, who alleged that they were forced to “take part in a pornographic shoot”, the video of which was later circulated on the Internet.

One of the women said that her video has been uploaded on several websites and apps, some of which are apparently associated with businessman Raj Kundra and his venture.

The two have alleged they had come across a notice seeking models for a photo shoot on Facebook, and got in touch with the advertisers, who had then forced them to take part in a pornographic video shoot at an indoor studio near Ballygunge Railway Station early this year.

