Coronavirus: 37 bedridden people vaccinated on 1st day of special drive: BMC

As many as 37 bedridden people in Mumbai were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the first day of a drive launched for this category of beneficiaries on a trial basis, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 14 of the 37 beneficiaries were administered vaccines at an old-age home, while the other 23 were inoculated at their homes.

The civic body has launched a vaccination drive for bedridden people on a trial basis in K-east ward that includes areas like Andheri East, Marol and Chakala in western suburbs of Mumbai.

According to the civic body, it had received requests from 4,466 people for inoculation of bedridden people until Wednesday on its email ID.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that it would start home vaccination against COVID-19 for people who are immobile or bedridden on an experimental basis.

So far, 71,21,950 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city. Of these, 17,35,683 citizens have taken both the doses of the vaccine.

