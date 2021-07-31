Left Menu

Olympics-Cycling-Fields suffered brain bleed in BMX crash, out of ICU

American BMX racer Connor Fields suffered a brain bleed during a horror crash in Friday's Olympic event but has been moved out of intensive care, his team confirmed on Saturday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 09:40 IST
Olympics-Cycling-Fields suffered brain bleed in BMX crash, out of ICU
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

American BMX racer Connor Fields suffered a brain bleed during a horror crash in Friday's Olympic event but has been moved out of intensive care, his team confirmed on Saturday. Fields went down hard in a first-corner crash during the semi-final runs and was treated by the side of the circuit before being rushed to Tokyo's St. Luke's International Hospital.

"The doctors reported that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage at the venue," USA Cycling said on Saturday. "After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found. Fields have been moved out of the critical care unit and will remain in the hospital until cleared."

Earlier, Connor's mother, Lisa Fields, thanked followers in a Facebook post for their "companionship and concern and prayers" for her son who won the Olympic title in Rio. "Latest CT scan shows no additional brain injury and no additional bleeding so he has been transferred from ICU critical care to high-level care and does not require surgery at this time," she wrote.

Talking to USA Today, his father Mike said: "Cognitively, he's doing well. He knows where he is. He knows his birthday. He recognizes people." Fields, one of the big favorites for gold in Tokyo, had already qualified for the final before suffering the horrible fall.

There were several big accidents in Friday's finals although no blame was attributed to the track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021