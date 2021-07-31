Left Menu

Bob Odenkirk says he had 'a small heart attack', thanks well-wishers for outpouring of love

Emmy-nominated actor Bob Odenkirk has thanked his family, friends and well-wishers for being a constant support as he recovers from a small heart attack he suffered on the set of AMC series Better Call Saul.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-07-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 12:31 IST
Bob Odenkirk says he had 'a small heart attack', thanks well-wishers for outpouring of love
Bob Odenkirk Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Emmy-nominated actor Bob Odenkirk has thanked his family, friends and well-wishers for being a constant support as he recovers from ''a small heart attack'' he suffered on the set of AMC series ''Better Call Saul''. The 58-year-old star collapsed on location Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday while filming the sixth and final season of the ''Breaking Bad'' prequel.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Friday night, Odenkirk said he will take some time to be perfectly fine and return to work.

''Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.

''I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and Sony's support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon,'' he wrote. Earlier this week, representative for Odenkirk said the actor was in stable condition, and his son, Nate Odenkirk, assured fans that his father is ''going to be okay''.

The actor's colleagues -- Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Michael McKean and Michael Mando had also sent best wishes to him through social media.

The final season of ''Better Call Saul'' is most likely air in the first quarter of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021