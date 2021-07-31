Father-son duo electrocuted to death in UP

A man and his son were electrocuted to death after they came in contact with a live wire while parking their vehicle at Rajpur Chungi locality here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Mohar Singh (50) and his son Bhupendra (22) were parking their auto-rickshaw outside their house when they came in contact with the broken wire of a street light pole on Friday.

Singh’s wife and daughter rushed out to save them, but were rescued by the locals, Sub Inspector at Sadar Police Station, Mohammad Naseer said.

The father-son duo was taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said.

Meanwhile, Shailesh Desai, vice president, Torrent Power issued a statement after the tragic incident and claimed that the incident happened due to breaking of the electric wire from the pole of the street light.

“It has nothing to do with Torrent Power. The poles and wires of the streetlight are maintained by the municipal corporation,” he said.

