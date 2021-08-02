The Witcher Season 2 to release in December after weeks of intense filming in freezing cold forest

Henry Cavil-starring, the much-awaited fantasy drama The Witcher Season 2 has finally got its release date in July. Netflix partnered with Cyberpunkand The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red for the inaugural WitcherCon in July, where they announced the news of both The Witcher Season 2 and the video game franchise.

The Witcher Season 2's production Journey

The journey for The Witcher Season 2's production has crossed a hard journey throughout the pandemic period. It has taken a long period. The filming for The Witcher Season 2 started in February 2020. The production was delayed several times and faced many issues. Earlier the filming was closed temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series creator, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said that The Witcher Season 2 was shot in 15 different places with 89 cast members and over 1,200 different crew members. She said that no other TV series had ever experienced this before.

After the production wrapped up shooting for The Witcher Season 2, the news has been shared by the showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in a behind-the-scenes video posted on the official YouTube page of the streamer.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in the video, "That is a wrap on season two of The Witcher. It is hard to believe it's been over a year since we kicked off this season in typical Witcher fashion in a freezing cold forest in the middle of the night."

"Since then, we've shot for 158 days with at least one unit, sometimes two, sometimes three, all while decked out in face shields, face masks, and goggles and slathered in hand sanitizer. We cannot wait to show you what Geralt, and Ciri, and Yennefer, and Jaskier, and all of your favorites have been up to since we left them at the Battle of Sodden Hill," she added.

Netflix shared its first teaser on June 11. The Witcher is a Polish-American fantasy drama created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent", The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny.

The Witcher story so far

The Witcher Season 1 concludes with the story of Yennefer, who used her power to save other sorcerers and sorceresses while Geralt and Ciri get reunited.

The Witcher Season 2 is likely to show Geralt returning to his childhood home with Ciri at Kaer Morhen where Ciri will begin her training on mysterious power under the tutelage of Vesemir. Comicbook.com had published the official synopsis of the second season.

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher Season 2 cast

The Witcher Season 2 will see the comeback of many characters, including Geralt of Rivia (plays Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer), Jaskier (Joey Batey), Cahir (Eamon Farren), and Tissaia (MyAnna Buring).

The newly added stars in the upcoming series include Yasen Atour (as Coen), Agnes Born (Vereena), Paul Bullion (Lambert), Basil Eidenbenz (Eskel), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Kristofer Hivju (Nivellen), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Adjoa Andoh (Priestess Nenneke), Chris Fulton (Rience) and Graham McTavish (Sigismund Dijkstra).

The Witcher season 2 episode titles

Here are the episode titles of The Witcher season 2

A Grain of Truth

Kaer Morhen

What is Lost

Redanian Intelligence

Turn Your Back

Dear Friend

Voleth Meir

and a "top secret" episode title

The Witcher is set to premiere on December 17, 2021.

