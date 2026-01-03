Venezuela Denounces U.S. Military Aggression Amid Explosive Incidents

Venezuela has publicly condemned what it calls 'military aggression' by the United States, issuing a strong response following multiple explosions in the capital, Caracas, and surrounding regions. According to officials, states such as Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira also experienced similar attacks.

These incidents have led President Nicolas Maduro to declare a national emergency and mobilize defense forces as explosions and aircraft were reported around 2 a.m., along with a power outage affecting areas near key military installations in Caracas.

Despite the Pentagon referring all inquiries to the White House, which did not comment, Venezuela claims the aim is for the U.S. to seize its oil and minerals. This unfolds as Donald Trump has advocated for Maduro's departure, adding complexity to the geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)