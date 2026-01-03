Left Menu

Venezuela Denounces U.S. Military Aggression Amid Explosive Incidents

Venezuela condemned United States' alleged military aggression following explosions in Caracas and nearby areas, prompting President Maduro to declare a national emergency. The Venezuelan government accused the U.S. of aiming to seize its resources, a charge amidst U.S. pressure on Maduro to step down.

Venezuela has publicly condemned what it calls 'military aggression' by the United States, issuing a strong response following multiple explosions in the capital, Caracas, and surrounding regions. According to officials, states such as Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira also experienced similar attacks.

These incidents have led President Nicolas Maduro to declare a national emergency and mobilize defense forces as explosions and aircraft were reported around 2 a.m., along with a power outage affecting areas near key military installations in Caracas.

Despite the Pentagon referring all inquiries to the White House, which did not comment, Venezuela claims the aim is for the U.S. to seize its oil and minerals. This unfolds as Donald Trump has advocated for Maduro's departure, adding complexity to the geopolitical tensions.

