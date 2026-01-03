Clash in Sandeshkhali: Mob Violence Erupts Over TMC Arrest

In a violent incident in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, six policemen sustained injuries after being attacked by villagers. The incident occurred during the arrest of a Trinamool Congress activist.

The police team from Nazat station faced violence as they apprehended Musa Mollah on charges of forcibly taking over local waterbodies for fish farming. Villagers pelted stones, resulting in injuries to the officers and damage to a police vehicle.

Political reactions were swift. BJP leader Sajal Ghosh criticized the boldness of TMC activists, while TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty condemned the attack and pledged support for lawful police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)