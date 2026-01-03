Left Menu

Clash in Sandeshkhali: Mob Violence Erupts Over TMC Arrest

Six policemen were injured when villagers attacked them after arresting a TMC activist in Sandeshkhali. The incident occurred during the arrest of Musa Mollah over charges related to waterbody misappropriation. The situation highlights ongoing tensions, with political leaders reacting strongly to the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:41 IST
Clash in Sandeshkhali: Mob Violence Erupts Over TMC Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a violent incident in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, six policemen sustained injuries after being attacked by villagers. The incident occurred during the arrest of a Trinamool Congress activist.

The police team from Nazat station faced violence as they apprehended Musa Mollah on charges of forcibly taking over local waterbodies for fish farming. Villagers pelted stones, resulting in injuries to the officers and damage to a police vehicle.

Political reactions were swift. BJP leader Sajal Ghosh criticized the boldness of TMC activists, while TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty condemned the attack and pledged support for lawful police action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

 India
2
CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

 India
3
Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

 Global
4
IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026