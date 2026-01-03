Clash in Sandeshkhali: Mob Violence Erupts Over TMC Arrest
Six policemen were injured when villagers attacked them after arresting a TMC activist in Sandeshkhali. The incident occurred during the arrest of Musa Mollah over charges related to waterbody misappropriation. The situation highlights ongoing tensions, with political leaders reacting strongly to the violence.
In a violent incident in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, six policemen sustained injuries after being attacked by villagers. The incident occurred during the arrest of a Trinamool Congress activist.
The police team from Nazat station faced violence as they apprehended Musa Mollah on charges of forcibly taking over local waterbodies for fish farming. Villagers pelted stones, resulting in injuries to the officers and damage to a police vehicle.
Political reactions were swift. BJP leader Sajal Ghosh criticized the boldness of TMC activists, while TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty condemned the attack and pledged support for lawful police action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
