Shin Hyun-been joins Song Joong-ki in Chaebol Family's Youngest Son

Fans of Song Joong-ki in South Korea and across the world have a beautiful news! In our previous news, we had talked about Song Joong-ki's appearance in the upcoming Korean drama Chaebol Family's Youngest Son.

We also revealed that Song Joong-ki and Lee Sung-min were being offered roles in Chaebol Family's Youngest Son drama in May 2021. The viewers will see Descendants of the Sun actor playing the role of Yoon Hyun-woo, who dies a wrongful death after being accused of stealing by the Sunyang Group family to whom he remained loyal for a long time.

The beautiful news is that the beautiful South Korean actress Shin Hyun-been is joining Song Joong-ki in the JTBC's imminent drama Chaebol Family's Youngest Son. The 35 years old gorgeous actress will take on the role of prosecutor Seo Min-young of the anti-corruption department who is willing to evade or break the law in order for justice to be served, Soompi noted.

The upcoming drama Chaebol Family's Youngest Son will show Seo Min-young tracking down the family's illegal practices of heredity succession and getting involved with the youngest son Jin Do-joon in the process.

Although the plot for Chaebol Family's Youngest Son has been kept under wraps, still it will revolve around the story of a secretary who reincarnates as the youngest child in a rich family. His character will take rebirth as the youngest son of a rich family named Jin Do-joon to take over the company.

Chaebol Family's Youngest Son will be directed by Jung Dae-yoon. It is penned by Kim Tae-hee, who has written the Korean remake of Designated Survivor: 60 Days, Beautiful Mind, and Sungkyunkwan Scandal. Lee Sung-min has been confirmed for the role of Jin Yang-chul, head of Sunyang Group. Tiffany is also reviewing a casting offer for the upcoming drama.

The Chaebol Family's Youngest Son is expected to be out in 2022.