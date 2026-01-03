Supreme Court Reinforces Timely Justice: Investigations Need Defined Boundaries

The Supreme Court has reiterated the importance of timelines in investigations, asserting that they should be imposed reactively to prevent unwarranted delays that may impact justice delivery negatively.

Examining an Allahabad High Court order allowing 90 days to complete a probe, the apex court set aside the decision, emphasizing that setting rigid investigative timelines should be an exception.

The court underscored that while investigations need room to navigate complexities, they should not remain indefinitely open-ended, as prolonged delays could infringe upon Article 21's promise of a speedy trial, affecting the fairness and liberty of the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)