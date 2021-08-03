Is Higehiro Season 2 happening? Writer hinted at ‘a spin-off work’

Higehiro, short for "Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway" the Japanese manga series is adapted from Higehiro light novel series. The first season was launched in April and ended with the release of its fifth volume on June 1, 2021. Now the fans are wondering whether there will be a Higehiro Season 2 to complete the Higehiro light novel series or is it really necessary to have another season.

The author, Shimesaba-kun first began self-publishing the story online on Kadaokawa's website Kakuyomu, but it was later adapted into the light novel format beginning in March 2017. Higehiro follows the story of a 26 years young handsome Yoshida, who worked for an IT company. He is in love with his senior at work, Airi Gotou. One day while he confesses his love at a dinner party, Airi Gotou rejected him. He is completely drunk and while coming back to his apartment he finds a Sayu Ogiwara, a runaway high school girl, sitting under a telephone pole.

The girl does not have any place to go and convinced Yoshida if she could stay with him. The next morning now sobered up, Yoshida asks Sayu how she ended up at his apartment: she reveals that she had run away from her family and home in Hokkaido and has been surviving on her own by prostituting herself to random strangers and having one night stands with them to earn money to support herself. Knowing her backstory, Yoshida feeling bad and unable to kick her out of his house and their time of living together begins!

The confirmation for Higehiro Season 2 is yet to announce. However, the writer Tweeted "I will be writing about those 'various things' as a spin-off work, so please wait for further news! I'm really glad to be able to put a period in the story of Mishima and Gotou!"

Therefore, if Higehiro Season 2 does not take place, fans would expect an OVA episode or anime movie to get a conclusion to the story.

