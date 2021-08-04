DaBaby dropped from more festivals despite latest apology

American rapper DaBaby has been dropped from two more music festivals, despite issuing a second apology to the LGBTQ community on Monday. The 29-year-old rapper came under fire after going on a rant about HIV and members of the LGBTQ community during his set at Rolling Loud Miami Festival on the weekend of July 23.

As per Variety, representatives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Austin City Limits confirmed that the rapper will no longer be performing at their events. "DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage" and "DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival -- lineup update coming soon," the statements read.

His performances at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and the Day N Vegas festivals were all cancelled on Sunday. After a defensive and blame-shifting preamble, DaBaby's statement on Monday read, "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. - DaBaby."

During his appearance at Rolling Loud, he asked fans who "didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS" and men who "ain't sucking d-- in the parking lot" to "put your cellphone lighter up." The comments quickly sparked backlash on social media, and DaBaby was pulled from his brand ambassador deal with Boohoo Man.

Following backlash from the likes of Madonna, Elton John and his 'Levitating' collaborator Dua Lipa, he issued a short apology on Twitter. "Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he wrote.

"But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business," he added. DaBaby is no stranger to controversy, having to backtrack some questionable lyrics about JoJo Siwa earlier this year.

He also came under fire from Megan Thee Stallion recently, following his collaboration with Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her in the feet last summer. Lanez joined DaBaby at Rolling Loud to perform their track 'SKAT' immediately after Megan hit the stage. (ANI)

