China, US discuss tariffs, farm trade at first trade council meeting

​China and ​the United ‌States held their ​first trade council meeting ‌under a bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism via video link on Friday, ‌China's commerce ministry said ‌on Saturday. The two sides held "candid, in-depth and constructive discussions" on implementing ⁠outcomes ​from ⁠previous trade consultations, including tariffs, a reciprocal ⁠tariff-reduction arrangement involving $30 billion on each ​side, agricultural trade and other issues ⁠of note, the ministry said.

Both ⁠sides ​will continue to use the council to address ⁠trade concerns, expand cooperation and reduce ⁠outstanding ⁠issues, it added.