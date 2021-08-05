Left Menu

Olympics-Former Olympic champion triple jumper Ibarguen retires

Colombian Caterine Ibarguen, an Olympic gold medalist in the triple jump in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, announced her retirement from athletics on Thursday. “I’ve done more than I ever dreamt,” she said in a statement on Instagram.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 21:36 IST
Olympics-Former Olympic champion triple jumper Ibarguen retires

Colombian Caterine Ibarguen, an Olympic gold medalist in the triple jump in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, announced her retirement from athletics on Thursday. Ibarguen, who also won silver in the same event at London in 2012 as well as two world championships in 2013 and 2015, set Colombian records in the triple jump, long jump and high jump.

The 37-year old qualified for the triple jump final in Tokyo this week but finished 10th. “I’ve done more than I ever dreamt,” she said in a statement on Instagram. “I am very happy with the opportunities that life has given me to show that it is possible to make dreams come true.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021