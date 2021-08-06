Outlander Season 6: Jessica Reynolds teases Malva won’t be seen in Season 7

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Outlander Season 6, which is adapted from the novel of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. Filming has been officially wrapped. Therefore, we are a step near to Season 6's release. Outlander Season 6 is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

Production on Outlander Season 6 was scheduled to begin in May 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Production eventually began in February 2021.

In honor of #WorldOutlanderDay, I'm excited to announce that #Outlander Season 6 has officially wrapped and is coming your way in early 2022 with a 90-minute premiere episode! pic.twitter.com/q0RV8QEFEv — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 1, 2021

Recently, the Irish actress, Jessica Reynolds, who plays Malva Christie, has taken to Instagram to post goodbye as Outlander Season 6 wrapped up its filming in Scotland. The caption reads: "And we're wrapped !!! I'll miss you my Malva, your wee troubled soul."

According to her recent post, it seems Jessica is not going to reprise her role as Malva Christie in Outlander Season 7. According to Gabaldon's epic series of novels, Season 7 might not portray Malva Christie.

During A Breath of Snow and Ashes, Malva becomes pregnant and accuses Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) of being the father.

She is later found murdered, and Jamie's wife Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) is accused of being a jealous killer, noted Express.co.uk.

Outlander season 6 will consist of 8 episodes and the seventh season was already renewed with 16 episodes to be based on A Breath of Snow and Ashes and An Echo in the Bone, respectively.

The showrunner Matthew B Roberts said in a statement, "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge."

He continued, "Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Roberts promised that they would film "an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy".

There could be a spin-off series of Outlanders. The executive producer Ronald D Moore told Variety, "We are definitely talking about it. There's nothing official but we're in conversations about it."

In February, while talking to THR, he said, "Conversations are underway on both season seven and a spinoff and I think we're going to have good news on both those fronts before too long so I feel very optimistic about it."

Stay tuned to get the latest updates on Outlander season 6!