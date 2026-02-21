Left Menu

Drones Strike Russian Plants: Unofficial Reports Ignite Tensions

Russian territory Udmurtia faced drone attacks allegedly by Ukrainian forces, targeting a missile plant and causing damage in Votkinsk. Military blogs also reported explosions at a gas plant in Samara. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm amid airport suspensions and online imagery of the attacks.

Reports have emerged of drone attacks in the southern Russian region of Udmurtia, with Ukrainian forces allegedly targeting a missile manufacturing plant. Governor Alexander Brechalov confirmed there were injuries and damage but provided no further details, urging calm and caution against spreading unverified information.

Following the attack, which targeted a facility for Russian Iskander and Topol-M missiles in Votkinsk, regional airports, including Izhevsk, halted operations as a precautionary measure, as confirmed by Rosaviatsiya, the civil aviation authority. Unofficial Ukrainian blogs claimed responsibility for the strategic hit, implying Ukraine's expanding reach in the ongoing conflict.

Simultaneously, Russian military blogs reported another incident—a significant fire believed to result from an attack on a gas processing plant in Samara. While no formal acknowledgment has come from Samara's officials, imagery and commentary on Russian Telegram channels have fueled public conjecture on the incident's impact.

