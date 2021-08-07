Is Netflix’s Tiger King Season 2 returning in 2022? Everything what we know so far

'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness' (in short Tiger King) is one of the most popular true-crime documentaries Netflix has ever had. It is a miniseries about the life of a zookeeper and convicted felon Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic. After the release of its first season, the series received positive reviews from critics.

According to Nielsen ratings, Tiger King was watched by 34.3 million people over its first ten days of release, ranking as one of Netflix's most successful releases to date, partly due to its release amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also inspired several memes online.

Advertisement

Today we will discuss everything that we know about 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness Season 2'. Season 1 was released on Netflix on March 20, 2020. The series focuses on the small but deeply interconnected society of big cat conservationists such as Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and collectors such as Exotic, whom Baskin accuses of abusing and exploiting wild animals.

In February 2021, Tiger King actor Carole Baskin (CEO of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida) revealed that she had been asked to feature Tiger King Season 2, but she refused. In an interview with Page Six, she revealed how she turned down an offer to star in the follow-up of the hit show.

After the first season of Tiger King aired, Baskin said that the producer fooled her by saying she would be the heroine of the show, but everything turned differently.

"I told them to lose my number," Carole Baskin tells Page Six. "Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me."

Carole Baskin said, "The first three months [after 'Tiger King' aired] my phone rang incessantly with people screaming obscenities. After that, it slowed down. I didn't take it personally, it really affected my husband [Howard Baskin] and daughter. If someone said something about someone you love, you would want to protect them."

She continues, "Once they tell the media, 'She killed her husband and fed him to the tigers,' it worked for these animal abusers to say these things publicly, but it's not true and all you have to do is look into it and know it's not true."

As one of the main cast denied to play her role in the second part of the documentary, will there be 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness Season 2'? According to Whenetflix, reported on March 16, 2021, Tiger King Season 2 will return on May 3, 2022. Season 2 will consist of 8 episodes as the first one. They will be accessible online on Netflix immediately after release. It will run till May 26, 2022.

Joe Exotic will be back as Tiger King. His team Bhagavan Antle, Rick Kirkham, John Finlay, John Reinke, Kelci Saffery, and Erik Cowie will return to play their respective characters by their name.

Besides, Netflix Life noted that the streaming service has not officially greenlit a second season, but there are some things out there that would lead one to believe more episodes are coming soon. A report from the BBC indicates that Netflix has secured the rights to Tiger King Season 2.

Stay tuned to get more updates on upcoming true-life documentaries.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5: 'Nobody has ever closed the door,' said Benedict Cumberbatch