Sherlock Season 5: ‘Nobody has ever closed the door,’ said Benedict Cumberbatch

The storyline of Sherlock Season 4 left many cliffhangers for the making of Season 5. The fifth season is highly looked upon by worldwide fans to be confirmed by BBC One.

Steven Moffat, one of the creators, shared his thoughts over Facebook last year how he saw the series. "Dr Watson is now Doyle's brave widower and Sherlock Holmes has become the wise and humane version of the main run of the stories," he gave a hint on the first four series as Chapter One.

While talking about Sherlock Season 5, the co-creator Stephen Moffat said to Radio Times in 2018, "We haven't got an immediate plan, but I would remain surprised, given the collective enthusiasm we have for it, if we didn't do it again," Moffat opined. "When, I don't know. I think maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us, I don't know."

The lead actor, Benedict Cumberbatch kept open the possibility of Sherlock Season 5. While talking Collider, the actor said, "I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now."

The 45-year old actor said to the Associated Press that he and his team would continue working on Sherlock Season 5. The series enthusiasts have been given several indications from time to time that a Season 5 is still on the cards. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," Benedict Cumberbatch added while being questioned on its cancellation rumor.

Sherlock Season 5 will feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson respectively as the protagonists like they were seen in the previous seasons.

Digital Spy reported a few months back that Louise Brealey hinted of her returning in Sherlock Season 5. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilise two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards."

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TV series.

