Left Menu

Sabka Sai ...Coming Soon

Raj is also a well known face on television who will now be portraying Sabka Sai in this upcoming series.The show is also dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a larger audience.

PTI | India | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:40 IST
Sabka Sai ...Coming Soon
  • Country:
  • China

His devotion was to the almighty, his love was for all mankind - Sabka Saathi, Sabka Sahayak - he was Sabka Sai.

This MX Original Series is directed by Ajit Bhairavkar and stars Raj Arjun in the titular role. Director Ajit Bhairavkar says, ''Sai Baba’s stories have been part of my life since childhood as I was born in Shirdi and I have been a devotee as well. I found some really unusual and new stories about his life that have not been shared before on screen and I wanted to bring those beautiful anecdotes alive for a larger audience.'' Raj Arjun, a versatile actor has been part of Secret Superstar, Thalaivi, Raees and Rowdy Rathore amongst other films. Raj is also a well known face on television who will now be portraying Sabka Sai in this upcoming series.

The show is also dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a larger audience. Sabka Sai - coming soon on MX Player! Watch the teaser here: https://bit.ly/SabkaSai_Teaser Download the App Now Web: https://www.mxplayer.in/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021