His devotion was to the almighty, his love was for all mankind - Sabka Saathi, Sabka Sahayak - he was Sabka Sai.

This MX Original Series is directed by Ajit Bhairavkar and stars Raj Arjun in the titular role. Director Ajit Bhairavkar says, ''Sai Baba’s stories have been part of my life since childhood as I was born in Shirdi and I have been a devotee as well. I found some really unusual and new stories about his life that have not been shared before on screen and I wanted to bring those beautiful anecdotes alive for a larger audience.'' Raj Arjun, a versatile actor has been part of Secret Superstar, Thalaivi, Raees and Rowdy Rathore amongst other films. Raj is also a well known face on television who will now be portraying Sabka Sai in this upcoming series.

Advertisement

The show is also dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a larger audience. Sabka Sai - coming soon on MX Player! Watch the teaser here: https://bit.ly/SabkaSai_Teaser Download the App Now Web: https://www.mxplayer.in/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)