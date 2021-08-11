Now You See Me 3 release possible in 2022, plot to be more interesting than before

The first two sequels of Now You See Me received mixed reviews from critics, and at the same time applauded from audiences, and grossed nearly $700 million worldwide at the box office. In May 2015, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced that they had indeed "already begun early planning" for Now You See Me 3.

Now You See Me 3 is under development. But the production is going to take longer due to the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted all the entertainment industry sectors.

Advertisement

Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite different with much more interesting plots than the previous movies. However, the good part is that the future of this movie is certain. Although the studio, Lionsgate has not revealed much about the updates about its development, however, Jesse Eisenberg, who played the role of J. Daniel Atlas (a member of Four Horsemen) in Now You See Me 2, has confirmed that he'll return to the third movie.

Jesse Eisenberg also said that the Now You See Me 3 plot will be very different from the last two installments. According to several sources, Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch will join Now You See Me 3. Dave Franco (played as Jack Wilder), Michael Caine (Arthur Tressler), Morgan Freeman (Thaddeus Bradley), Lizzy Caplan (Lula May), and Mark Ruffalo (Dylan Rhodes) is returning to play in Now You See me 3.

Eric Warren Singer will pen the script for the third installment. Eric earlier worked as one of the writers for Top Gun: Maverick. He was nominated for Oscar for the black comedy crime film, American Hustle.

The president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Nathan Kahane said "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters."

"The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film," added Nathan Kahane.

Now You See Me 3 is set to release in 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Sherlock Holmes 3: Will creators stick to its December 2021 release schedule?