Sherlock Holmes 3: Will creators stick to its December 2021 release schedule?

Sherlock Holmes 3 is one of the highly anticipated mystery action films, which is scheduled to release in December 2021. Since Sherlock Holmes 2 was premiered in December 2011, the enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the third movie.

We are gradually coming closer to the release of Sherlock Holmes 3. Currently, there is no footage or trailer for the movie. We are in doubt, whether the creators will stick to its present release date.

The original release date of the third part of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows by Warner Bros. was December 25, 2020, but it was pushed back to 2021. While it was pushed back, the director Dexter Fletcher stated, "That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen."

The upcoming movie's development was affected due to Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns. Speaking on Celebrity Catch Up Podcast on Sherlock Holmes 3, Dexter Fletcher said, "They're both up against the same dilemma, the same issue that we all (have): How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world? And what do you do with actors that are in a love scene? It's complicated."

However, in an early interview, he said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. The main lead, Robert Downey Jr told in an interview that "the team wants to make Sherlock Holmes 3 to be the best series of all time and they all have a high expectation on the script."

The first film saw Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson battling mystical would-be world dominator Lord Henry Blackwood (played by Mark Strong). Sherlock Holmes 2 brought us Sherlock's arch-nemesis Professor James Moriarty (Jared Harris).

As we expect, both Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are set to reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson respectively for Sherlock Holmes 3. The other supporting characters might return like Inspector Lestrade (Eddie Marsan), Watson's wife, Mary (Kelly Reilly), or even Sherlock's older brother, Mycroft (Stephen Fry).

There is less chance for Professor James Moriarty to return. At the end of the second movie, Sherlock was supposed to have killed Moriarty but again Sherlock was supposed to die in the same incident too and then reappear in Watson's office. But that clearly didn't happen. So, the viewers are completely clueless about what will the third movie be about.

Currently, Sherlock Holmes 3 is set to release on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on upcoming movies and television series.

