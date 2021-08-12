Derry Girls Season 3 to ‘definitely’ start filming this year for an early 2022 release

Filming for the much-awaited Northern Irish comedy series, Derry Girls Season 3 has been halted several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and currently, there is no definite date revealed on its return. The series star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin, already announced earlier that the filming could start anytime in 2021.

However, Siobhán McSweeney (Sister Michael) said in a recent interview in August 2021 that the filming for Derry Girls Season 3 would take place at the end of this year, noted Gizmo Story.

Besides, while talking to Digital Spy about returning to the series, Louisa Harland (Orla McCool) said that filming for Derry Girls Season 3 would be wrapped "as soon as possible."

She said, "I'm not filming Derry Girls at the moment, I'm about to be at some point, so hopefully we can get that done and out as soon as possible."

In an interview with The Irish Mirror, Tara Lynne O'Neill (Mary Quinn) also confirms that the filming will definitely take place in 2021 and the show would release in early 2022.

"It's happening this year, it's definitely happening this year! If we leave it another year, we'll all be old-age pensioners! It will be called 'Derry Old Ones!' No, we're gonna do it this year, so it will be out early next year. We're tied in for the filming date, we're shooting this year," said Tara Lynne O'Neill.

Therefore, fans can get a hint or predict the release date of the sitcom. Channel 4's sitcom Derry Girls Season 2 performed very well and was applauded by the international audience after it was picked by Netflix.

Derry Girls is set in Derry, Northern Ireland during The Troubles in the 1990s and follows 4 teen girls in high school getting up to all kinds of naughtiness. Lisa McGee created and written comedy series that was picked up by Netflix internationally.

All the five girls, Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Nicola Coughlin as Clare, Louisa Harland as Orla, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle and Dylan Llewellyn as James are expected to return.

Currently, there is no official release date for the northern Irish drama Derry Girls Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the TV series.

