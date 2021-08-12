Left Menu

Derry Girls Season 3 to ‘definitely’ start filming this year for an early 2022 release

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 12-08-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 15:01 IST
Derry Girls Season 3 to ‘definitely’ start filming this year for an early 2022 release
Derry Girls is set in Derry, Northern Ireland during The Troubles in the 1990s and follows 4 teen girls in high school getting up to all kinds of naughtiness. Image Credit: Facebook / Derry Girls
  • Country:
  • United States

Filming for the much-awaited Northern Irish comedy series, Derry Girls Season 3 has been halted several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and currently, there is no definite date revealed on its return. The series star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin, already announced earlier that the filming could start anytime in 2021.

However, Siobhán McSweeney (Sister Michael) said in a recent interview in August 2021 that the filming for Derry Girls Season 3 would take place at the end of this year, noted Gizmo Story.

Besides, while talking to Digital Spy about returning to the series, Louisa Harland (Orla McCool) said that filming for Derry Girls Season 3 would be wrapped "as soon as possible."

She said, "I'm not filming Derry Girls at the moment, I'm about to be at some point, so hopefully we can get that done and out as soon as possible."

In an interview with The Irish Mirror, Tara Lynne O'Neill (Mary Quinn) also confirms that the filming will definitely take place in 2021 and the show would release in early 2022.

"It's happening this year, it's definitely happening this year! If we leave it another year, we'll all be old-age pensioners! It will be called 'Derry Old Ones!' No, we're gonna do it this year, so it will be out early next year. We're tied in for the filming date, we're shooting this year," said Tara Lynne O'Neill.

Therefore, fans can get a hint or predict the release date of the sitcom. Channel 4's sitcom Derry Girls Season 2 performed very well and was applauded by the international audience after it was picked by Netflix.

Derry Girls is set in Derry, Northern Ireland during The Troubles in the 1990s and follows 4 teen girls in high school getting up to all kinds of naughtiness. Lisa McGee created and written comedy series that was picked up by Netflix internationally.

All the five girls, Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Nicola Coughlin as Clare, Louisa Harland as Orla, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle and Dylan Llewellyn as James are expected to return.

Currently, there is no official release date for the northern Irish drama Derry Girls Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the TV series.

Also Read: Sweet Tooth Season 2 will deal with Gus' future including previous cliffhangers

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021