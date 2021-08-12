Sweet Tooth Season 2 will deal with Gus’ future including previous cliffhangers

Netflix's post-apocalyptic fable, Sweet Tooth premiered globally on June 4, 2021, and the streamer has already renewed a second season of the series. Sweet Tooth is inspired by Jeff Lemire's comic book of the same name. It comes from Warner Brothers Television, DC Entertainment. The series' executive producers are Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey along with Amanda Burrell, Linda Moran and Jim Mickle.

In a press release, showrunner Jim Mickle said, ''It's been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy."

Advertisement

He added, "We couldn't be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey."

Sweet Tooth Season 2 will consist of eight episodes. It follows the continuation to the story of the birth of hybrid babies. The story mainly focuses on Gus (played by Christian Convery), a young boy who is half-human half- deer living in a remote location with his father.

Sweet Tooth: The story so far

Sweet Tooth begins before the birth of Gus. At the time, "The Great Crumble" devastated the world, leading to the birth of many hybrid babies – (babies) that were partly human and partly animal. Confused about the consequences of raising hybrid babies, many people would even kill them out of fear.

Gus was living safely in his secluded forest home but unexpectedly became friends with a wandering hermit named Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

Gus comes out of the forest with Jepperd and visits Colorado in search of his mother. There he meets the dangerous and troublesome world outside his woodland home. Later he finds his mother's home but could not find his family. Then he realizes that he does not have any human parents. Instead, he is a brainchild of a scientist.

He again comes to know that his father lied to him. Then Gus decides to stay in the Preserve. However, he did not know that Preserve has been acquired by General Abbot and his Last Men. Then The Last Men will come and shoot Jepperd. They will take Gus with them but will leave injured Jepperd for dead.

However, Gus was taken to Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who is desperate to find a vaccine for the H5G9 virus. But after hearing about Gus, he realized that this hybrid-born boy can't be dissected. Instead, he decided to continue his experiments on Gus.

Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez), a former therapist, who wants to create the safest place for the hybrids called Preserve. She saves Jepperd and plans to set free her adopted hybrid daughter Wendy and all of the other kids from Abbot's forces, who abducted them.

Sweet Tooth Season 2: Cast

Sweet Tooth Season 2 would clear all the cliffhangers that were left unresolved in the first season. Although the casting list has yet to reveal, we expect the cast to be the same including Christian Convery (played as Gus), Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd), Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee), Will Forte (Gus' father) and Neil Sandilands (General Steven Abbot).

Sweet Tooth Season 2: Release date

Netflix has not confirmed the release date yet. Based on the renewal date, if the filming begins at the end of this year, we could expect Sweet Tooth Season 2 at the end of 2022.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: The Flight Attendant Season 2 to show Cassie's new adventure, much like a 'Hitchcock' film