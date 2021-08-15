Left Menu

'Kaminey' allowed me to express myself as an actor, says Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor feels his movie 'Kaminey' helped him to break out of the "cute boy next door" image.

Actor Shahid Kapoor feels his movie 'Kaminey' helped him to break out of the "cute boy next door" image. On Sunday, he took to Instagram Story and penned a note expressing his love for 'Kaminey', which recently completed 12 years since its release.

"12 years ago this film allowed me to express myself as an actor..not a face..not that cute boy next door..not that done to death 'I am such a sweet guy good guy please like me' rubbish. My first double role. My first shot at a kamina no holds barred; a straight cut performing part. This was when it all started. So this one will always be special," Shahid wrote. After making his acting debut with college romance 'Ishq Vishk' in 2003, Shahid during his initial years in Bollywood starred in films with a similar plotline that got him the chocolate boy tag, but then with films like 'Kaminey', 'Haider', 'Udta Punjab' and 'Kabir Singh, Shahid proved his versatility and talent in carrying off different characters.

Speaking more about 'Kaminey', the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial mainly revolves around Charlie and Guddu, two twin brothers (both played by Shahid Kapoor), who suffer from a minor speech disability - Charlie lisps, while Guddu stutters. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chandan Roy Sanyal also featured in the hit movie. (ANI)

