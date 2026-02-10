Shahid Kapoor's Ode to Vishal Bhardwaj and 'O'Romeo'
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor expressed gratitude to filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for his role in the upcoming film 'O'Romeo'. The movie, set in Mumbai's underworld, features Kapoor as Haseen Ustara. Set to release on February 13, it showcases the fourth collaboration between Kapoor and Bhardwaj.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a heartfelt tribute to renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on social media. Kapoor expressed his gratitude for being part of Bhardwaj's upcoming directorial venture, 'O'Romeo', which further solidifies his filmography with another memorable character.
The film, which stars Kapoor as Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, also features Triptii Dimri alongside a cast including Nana Patekar and Tamannaah Bhatia. Set to release on February 13, it tells the story of Ustara's romantic involvement with a character named Afsha, played by Dimri.
This project marks the fourth collaboration between Kapoor and Bhardwaj, following their successful partnerships in 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'. Kapoor shared this news with fans on Instagram, pairing the announcement with a picture of himself with Bhardwaj.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teen Stunt Driver Leaves Couple Critically Injured in Mumbai
Barrier Initiative: Big Push to Tackle Mumbai's Plastic Pollution
Nepal Cricket's Meteoric Rise Celebrated in Mumbai
Mumbai court frames charges against 27 accused in 2024 murder case of former Maharashtra minister and NCP politician Baba Siddique.
Sattva Group's Bold Mumbai Redevelopment Plans