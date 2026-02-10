Shahid Kapoor's Ode to Vishal Bhardwaj and 'O'Romeo'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a heartfelt tribute to renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on social media. Kapoor expressed his gratitude for being part of Bhardwaj's upcoming directorial venture, 'O'Romeo', which further solidifies his filmography with another memorable character.

The film, which stars Kapoor as Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, also features Triptii Dimri alongside a cast including Nana Patekar and Tamannaah Bhatia. Set to release on February 13, it tells the story of Ustara's romantic involvement with a character named Afsha, played by Dimri.

This project marks the fourth collaboration between Kapoor and Bhardwaj, following their successful partnerships in 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'. Kapoor shared this news with fans on Instagram, pairing the announcement with a picture of himself with Bhardwaj.

