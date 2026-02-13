Mira Rajput lauds Shahid Kapoor's performance in 'O'Romeo'

Left Menu

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoors wife, Mira Rajput, penned a note on her social media as she praised the actor for his role in ORomeo and said she is proud of him. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film released in theatres today and also features Triptii Dimri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 10:51 IST
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, penned a note on her social media as she praised the actor for his role in ''O'Romeo'' and said she is proud of him. Rajput shared a picture of her alongside Kapoor on her Instagram handle on Friday. ''My ROMEO. When he asks ''main hoon ki hoon nahi?'', remember, Tum Ho. Aur ho vahi. The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief, eyes that express a thousand words, and a heart that always mends,'' she wrote in the post. ''Because what holds you is the light. Destiny's child. It's time to shine. Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you. 'O'ROMEO' now in Theatres,'' she added. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film released in theatres today and also features Triptii Dimri. It revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Dimri). The film also marked the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj after their work on ''Kaminey'', ''Haider'', and ''Rangoon''. ''O'Romeo'' also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey.

