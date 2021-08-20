The Expendables 4 spinoff starts filming in Oct, Stallone reveals with a tattoo

The action movie lovers are avidly waiting for the action-thriller movie The Expendables 4 for the last seven years. Let's have a look at how far the movie has reached in development. A major development was observed in 2020 despite the pandemic in favor of creating the movie.

A few days back we had seen Sylvester Stallone sharing a new post to his Instagram teasing with a snap that things were going ahead. The actor posted an image of a gold ring featuring a skull face with purple gems for eyes.

"Just finished the designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4 It's a little heavy, but it'll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips," Sylvester Stallone posted.

After sharing the image of new ring, the 75-year old actor once again took to Instagram to share a photo of someone's arm tattoo of his character Barney Ross. He also made the announcement that The Expendables: A Christmas Story is set to film in October 2021.

"This tattoo had to hurt! Off to shoot the spinoff of EXPENDABLES ( Temp. working title is , Christmas Story ) in OCT," Sylvester Stallone captioned.

In January last year, a spin-off film centered around Jason Statham's character, titled The Expendables: A Christmas Story, was in development. It was reported that in late-2019 Duncan Jones had early negotiations to serve as director. D.J. Caruso later signed on as director, from a script by Max Jones. Stallone will reprise his role, while Arnold Schwarzenegger was in negotiations to return as well.

The president of Millennium Media, Jeffrey Greenstein stated in November last year that the studio was continuing to work on The Expendables 4 after various delays within the industry worldwide due to the pandemic situation. In April this year, Randy Couture stated that work on the script was ongoing and that principal photography was tentatively scheduled for fall of 2021–2022.

Stallone will also join Arnold Schwarzenegger at the first-ever Arnold Sports Festival UK on Sunday, October 3. Both actors are expected to be in a discussion for Schwarzenegger's potential return in The Expendables 4. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

