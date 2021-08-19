Jurassic World 3 is set ‘about four years later’ after Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World 3 titled 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is definitely a highly anticipated science fiction movie. Universal Pictures has scheduled the upcoming film for theatrical release on June 10, 2022.

On March 13, 2020, the production for Jurassic World 3 was put on hold as a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision on resuming production was originally expected within several weeks. However, following the delay, the filmmakers saved time by doing post-production work on the footage that was already shot. Filming for Jurassic World 3 resumed on July 6 but again was partially halted on October 7, 2020. After several hiatus, the filming concluded on November 7, 2020, after nearly 100 days of shooting.

According to Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World 3 picks up four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). While talking to Screen Rant, Trevorrow delivered the updates on Jurassic World: Dominion.

"Everything in my mind has always been pretty much present-day," said the filmmaker.

"So [Battle at] Big Rock took place a year or so after the Fallen Kingdom in 2019 when it came out, and the T-Rex has just been out in the Sierra Nevada forest where they all escaped to...It's absolutely massive; it's a whole section of the state. And so she's just been living in there; they've been struggling to catch her for a very long time...So this is about four years later – it's when the movie comes out, so 2022," Trevorrow added.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise and the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy. The features returning the characters from 2018's film include Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm).

The other cast members to play are Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Campbell Scott (Dr. Lewis Dodgson), Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu) to name a few.

Recently, Jake Johnson, who played Lowery Cruthers in the last sequel, has confirmed that he would not be back in Jurassic World 3 due to scheduling conflicts and the ongoing pandemic.

