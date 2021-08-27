Same-sex couple to feature on 'Dancing With the Stars' for first time ever

The upcoming season of 'Dancing With the Stars' will feature a same-sex partnership for the first time ever in the history of the popular show. According to Variety, pop star JoJo Siwa will become part of the first same-sex couple on the show. She will be paired with a female professional dancer.

"It's really special that not only now do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also you get a dance with whom you want to dance. There's a lot of barriers that we're going to have to break through -- who leads, how do you dress, what shoes do you wear? But I think it's all something that I'm looking forward to. It's going to be tricky, but it's going to give so much to people out there -- people of the LGBTQ community, people who feel just a little different. It's going to give them a sense of happiness," Siwa said. For the unversed, Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January this year.

Olympian gymnast Suni Lee will also participate in the 29th edition of 'Dancing With the Stars'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)