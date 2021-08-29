Left Menu

Toddler with head stuck inside pressure cooker freed by doctors in UP’s Agra

A toddler who got his head stuck inside a pressure cooker while playing with it was extricated following two hours of painstaking efforts by a team of doctors at a private hospital here.The doctors, however, had to beckon a mechanic who arrived with a grinder machine and helped the team in cutting the utensil.According to the family members, the one-and-a-half-year-old boy was playing at his maternal uncles house in Khatipara in Lohamandi locality in the city on Saturday when he got his head stuck inside the cooker.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 29-08-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 11:01 IST
Toddler with head stuck inside pressure cooker freed by doctors in UP’s Agra
  • Country:
  • India

A toddler who got his head stuck inside a pressure cooker while playing with it was extricated following two hours of painstaking efforts by a team of doctors at a private hospital here.

The doctors, however, had to beckon a mechanic who arrived with a grinder machine and helped the team in cutting the utensil.

According to the family members, the one-and-a-half-year-old boy was playing at his maternal uncle's house in Khatipara in Lohamandi locality in the city on Saturday when he got his head stuck inside the cooker. The family members tried to extricate the head at home but failed. They then took the boy to SM Charitable Hospital where Dr Farhat Khan and his team were able to save child after two hours of painstaking efforts.

''The cooker was cut with the help of a grinder while following all safety norms… We were able to extricate the child safely,'' Khan said. The family members expressed gratitude to the team for saving the child.

''We express our sincere thanks to the team of doctors. It’s because of their efforts that the child was saved,'' said a family member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021