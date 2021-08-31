Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 31-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 17:45 IST
Borgen Season 4 casts a host of new actors
Borgen Season 4’s airing date is yet to be revealed, it is likely to arrive sometime in 2022. Image Credit: YouTube / Borgen
  • Denmark

Fans are quite excited for the Danish political drama Borgen, which has been renewed for a fourth season after almost 10 years. The last season aired on Dutch channel DR1. Thanks to Netflix for bringing an array of various genre series from different countries. The last three seasons of Borgen were added to Netflix for global viewership in September 2020.

However, it has been announced that Borgen Season 4 would release sometime in 2022. Most of the casting has been finalized. The new cast members joined including MikkelBoeFølsgaard, Lucas LynggaardTønnesen, ÖzlemSaglanmak, Simon Bennebjerg, Johanne Louise Schmidt, Magnus Millang, Peter Zandersen, Youssef Hvidtfeldt, Charlotte Fich, PegahBooyash, Karin Bang Heinemeier, SussieNøhr, NiklasHerskind, Michael Moritzen and ViolaMartinsen.

MikkelBoeFølsgaard expressed his happiness for joining Borgen Season 4.

He said, 5-6 years ago, "I lived in England for a period of time. When I told people over there that I was from Denmark, it wasn't Michael Laudrup, Queen Margrethenor Aqua they started to talk about; it was Borgen. Everyone had seen it. Everyone wanted to discuss it. Everyone praised it. I look forward to getting started with the production and becoming a part of Borgen's universe. I am incredibly happy and proud to be able to carry on the legacy of one of the biggest Danish TV series, a series that has paved the way for the great success that Danish TV has had for many years, and which all of us in the film and TV industry now stand on the shoulders of."

Borgen Season 4 will follow the central character BirgitteNyborg Christensen, this time her capacity as foreign minister. KatrineFønsmark, who was previously Brigette's head of press, is now the head of a large department for a nationwide television station.

Although Borgen Season 4's airing date is yet to be revealed, it is likely to arrive sometime in 2022. The series will be telecast on Danish network DR before being distributed by Netflix for global viewership.

Stay tuned to get more updates on foreign-language movies.

