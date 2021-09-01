Left Menu

Industry experts and cinema owners laud producer Jackky Bhagnani's brave move for bringing 'Bell Bottom' to theatres

Hope other Producers follow. With producers opting the digital way for releasing big scale movie, the makers of Bell Bottom held their ground and released the film in theatres on 19th August in India and Internationally, bringing a ray of hope to the industry and cinema owners.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 11:11 IST
Industry experts and cinema owners laud producer Jackky Bhagnani's brave move for bringing 'Bell Bottom' to theatres
Bell Bottom Image Credit: Twitter (@Vaaniofficial)
  • Country:
  • India

Pooja Entertainment's 'Bell Bottom' went for a theatrical release, giving the movie industry the much needed ray of hope MUMBAI, India, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently released Bell Bottom has been in the news for all the right reasons - being the first mega budget movie to be shot in the pandemic to now to its theatrical release, Jackky Bhagnani's Bell Bottom has given the industry the much needed ray of hope. With most films are being released direct to digital, Bell Bottom became the first big film since the pandemic struck that made its way to the cinema halls. Entrepreneur, producer Jackky stuck to his gumption and made his a giant move for bringing people back to the theatres, much to the respite of theatre owners who have been struggling since last year. PVR Pictures CEO , Kamal Gianchandani tweeted - '' #Bellbottom gave @_PVRCinemas (& cinemas across the country) reasons to cheer as it continued to hold strong in its second week. Demand at cinemas exceeded supply, we have recorded a massive number of houseful shows over the weekend.'' Atul Mohan, movie business analyst, said, ''It's a very good decision.

They are taking a huge risk and we all hope that the gamble pays off. It's commendable that such an expensive film is being released in such times. Instead of waiting and watching and playing safe, they have decided to make the release happen in cinemas.'' Media influencer and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said, ''Ramesh Bala - Yes.. Someone has to take the initiative.. It was courageous of Producer Jackky Bhagnani to take the lead, despite Theatres in Maharashtra remaining closed.

It certainly helped theatre owners.. Hope other Producers follow.'' With producers opting the digital way for releasing the big-scale movies, the makers of Bell Bottom held their ground and released the film in theatres on 19th August in India and Internationally, bringing a ray of hope to the industry and cinema owners. The film has been well received by the media, the audiences and is gaining momentum week on week. With many huge films in the pipeline, the release of Bell Bottom has kick-started on a promising note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021