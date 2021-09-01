Industry experts and cinema owners laud producer Jackky Bhagnani's brave move for bringing 'Bell Bottom' to theatres

Pooja Entertainment's 'Bell Bottom' went for a theatrical release, giving the movie industry the much needed ray of hope MUMBAI, India, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently released Bell Bottom has been in the news for all the right reasons - being the first mega budget movie to be shot in the pandemic to now to its theatrical release, Jackky Bhagnani's Bell Bottom has given the industry the much needed ray of hope. With most films are being released direct to digital, Bell Bottom became the first big film since the pandemic struck that made its way to the cinema halls. Entrepreneur, producer Jackky stuck to his gumption and made his a giant move for bringing people back to the theatres, much to the respite of theatre owners who have been struggling since last year. PVR Pictures CEO , Kamal Gianchandani tweeted - '' #Bellbottom gave @_PVRCinemas (& cinemas across the country) reasons to cheer as it continued to hold strong in its second week. Demand at cinemas exceeded supply, we have recorded a massive number of houseful shows over the weekend.'' Atul Mohan, movie business analyst, said, ''It's a very good decision.

They are taking a huge risk and we all hope that the gamble pays off. It's commendable that such an expensive film is being released in such times. Instead of waiting and watching and playing safe, they have decided to make the release happen in cinemas.'' Media influencer and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said, ''Ramesh Bala - Yes.. Someone has to take the initiative.. It was courageous of Producer Jackky Bhagnani to take the lead, despite Theatres in Maharashtra remaining closed.

It certainly helped theatre owners.. Hope other Producers follow.'' With producers opting the digital way for releasing the big-scale movies, the makers of Bell Bottom held their ground and released the film in theatres on 19th August in India and Internationally, bringing a ray of hope to the industry and cinema owners. The film has been well received by the media, the audiences and is gaining momentum week on week. With many huge films in the pipeline, the release of Bell Bottom has kick-started on a promising note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)