John Malkovich, Gemma Chan to star in horror film 'Cuckoo'
- Country:
- United States
Oscar nominee John Malkovich, ''Crazy Rich Asians'' star Gemma Chan, ''Euphoria'' actor Hunter Schafer, and ''Atomic Blonde'' actor Sofia Boutella have boarded the cast of the Neon horror feature ''Cuckoo''.
Tilman Singer, known for his 2018 supernatural horror film debut ''Luz'', will write and direct the upcoming movie. French actor Zita Hanrot, whose credits include Netflix film ''School Life'', and Iranian-Austrian actor Proschat Madani (''Walking On Sunshine'' TV series) also round out the cast.
Tilman is also bringing his ''Luz'' team back together for ''Cuckoo'' including actor Jan Bluthardt, cinematographer Paul Faltz, composer Simon Waskow and production designer Dario Mendez Acosta.
Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment are attached to produce the film along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria Tsigka of Fiction Park, and Thor Bradwell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Iranian fuel shipments to Lebanon purchased by Lebanese Shi'ite businessmen - Nournews
Hezbollah arranges Iranian fuel for Lebanon
Iranian fuel oil shipment for Lebanon to sail within hours, Hezbollah says
France, Germany, UK very concerned about Iranian uranium enrichment
Hezbollah says Iranian fuel tanker to sail to Lebanon soon