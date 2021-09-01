John Malkovich, Gemma Chan to star in horror film 'Cuckoo'

Oscar nominee John Malkovich, ''Crazy Rich Asians'' star Gemma Chan, ''Euphoria'' actor Hunter Schafer, and ''Atomic Blonde'' actor Sofia Boutella have boarded the cast of the Neon horror feature ''Cuckoo''.

Tilman Singer, known for his 2018 supernatural horror film debut ''Luz'', will write and direct the upcoming movie. French actor Zita Hanrot, whose credits include Netflix film ''School Life'', and Iranian-Austrian actor Proschat Madani (''Walking On Sunshine'' TV series) also round out the cast.

Tilman is also bringing his ''Luz'' team back together for ''Cuckoo'' including actor Jan Bluthardt, cinematographer Paul Faltz, composer Simon Waskow and production designer Dario Mendez Acosta.

Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment are attached to produce the film along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria Tsigka of Fiction Park, and Thor Bradwell.

