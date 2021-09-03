Shefali Shah starts shooting for 'Jalsa'
After shooting for 'Darlings' and 'Doctor G', actor Shefali Shah has now started filming for a new movie 'Jalsa'.
After shooting for 'Darlings' and 'Doctor G', actor Shefali Shah has now started filming for a new movie 'Jalsa'. Taking to Instagram, Shefali posted a picture of her script and the film's clapperboard.
"And it begins #Jalsa," she wrote. Helmed by Suresh Triveni of 'Tumhari Sulu' fame, 'Jalsa' also features Vidya Balan in the lead role.
Excited about the project, Shefali had earlier said, "It is a story with such a unique perspective that when Suresh first told me about it, I knew I just had to do it. I'm also excited to work with Vidya, whose work I have deeply admired." The film also stars Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh and Surya Kasibhatla. Manav Kaul will have a special appearance. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
