Rainn Wilson boards cast of AMC series 'Dark Winds'

''The Office'' alum Rainn Wilson has joined the cast of AMC+ show ''Dark Winds''.

The 55-year-old actor will feature alongside Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in the series, based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman. The six-episode Western noir thriller series comes from Graham Roland, celebrated author George RR Martin and Hollywood veteran Robert Redford.

Created and executive produced by Roland, ''Dark Winds'' follows two Navajo police officers, Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Chee (Gordon), in the 1970s Southwest as their search for clues in a grisly double-murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts.

According to Variety, Wilson will star as Devoted Dan, a pious missionary who relies on his divine faith to recruit followers to the gates of his used car lot. He is also a degenerate and practitioner of every Biblical sin he decries.

The cast also includes ''The Americans'' star Noah Emmerich, who will essay the role of Whitover, a burned-out FBI agent whose once-promising career is dying on the vine.

A brazen robbery puts him back in the big time, but first he must enlist the help of the Navajo Tribal Police led by Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn.

The first season of the show will premiere on AMC+ and AMC+ in 2022.

Vince Calandra will be showrunner and executive producer with Chris Eyre set to direct the pilot episode.

The duo will also serve as executive producers alongside Martin, Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis.

Wilson is best known for his iconic role as Dwight Schrute in NBC sitcom ''The Office''.

He most recently featured in ''Star Trek: Discovery'', Amazon's ''Utopia'' and ''Backstrom''.

