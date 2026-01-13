Left Menu

British Winter Olympians Eye Record Medal Haul in Milano-Cortina

The British Olympic team aims for 4-8 medals in the upcoming Milano-Cortina Olympics, bolstered by recent world championship successes. Despite a modest performance at the last games, team leaders express confidence in their athletes' potential. Key sports include curling and sliding events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:08 IST
Britain is setting its sights on a medal count between four and eight at the forthcoming Milano-Cortina Olympics. Team leaders are optimistic about outperforming the past record of five medals, as achieved in Sochi and PyeongChang.

In the previous games in Beijing, the team secured just two medals — a gold in women's curling and a silver in men's curling. However, with a remarkable tally of 21 world championship medals in the current Olympic cycle, there's a renewed sense of confidence.

UK Sport allocated £32.5 million ($43.75 million) to winter sports governing bodies, collaboratively setting the target range. Kate Baker, UK Sport's Director of Performance and People, emphasized the unprecedented form of British athletes, anticipating standout performances in sliding and curling events in Cortina.

