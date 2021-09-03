Nicki Minaj shares sweet glimpse of life at home with baby boy

Left Menu

American singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj recently shared a video of her and husband Kenneth Petty bonding with their son just before his first birthday, and the little one shocked them with an adorable message.

American singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj recently shared a video of her and husband Kenneth Petty bonding with their son just before his first birthday, and the little one shocked them with an adorable message. The 38-year-old 'Super Bass' rapper shared an Instagram video featuring the couple with their son, who they welcomed on September 30, 2020.

The star affectionally refers to the little guy as "Papa Bear" but is yet to publicly share his real name. In the video, Nicki had her 11-month-old son on her lap as she told him, "Papa, say, 'Me and mama laughed at that.'" She went on to say, "Papa, what you doing? Say hi."

At that, the boy indeed appeared to say hi as Nicki held up his hand for a wave. This led to shocked responses from both of his parents. "He said Hi for the gram," Nicki captioned the footage, adding laughing with tears and heart emojis.

This isn't the first time Nicki has been proud of her son's love for interacting with others. During a July Instagram post, she referred to him as a "people person" and said he's especially close to his grandmother. "She's built a really dope bond with him since he was born. She'll pick him up, and then he'll be like caressing her face. And staring at her like...Oh, my god, ugh...obsessed," the 'Chun-Li' vocalist said at the time.

During the July video, Nicki also gave a heartfelt shout-out to all the working moms out there, now that the star realized how tough it can be to balance childcare with day-to-day responsibilities. "To the women that have to get up and go to work every day and leave the baby, or put the baby in daycare, God bless you. Like, I know that that's not easy," the performer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

