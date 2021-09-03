Bonded labourer in Andamans for 35 yrs, Jharkhand septuagenarian reunites with family

Unable to control the tears rolling down his cheeks, Fucha Mahli, 70 reunited with his family in Jharkhand after 35 long years working as a virtual bonded labour across the seas in the former penal colony of Andamans.

Some 35 years back Mahli, a resident of Jharkhand's Bishunpur in Gumla district was taken to Andaman & Nicobar islands to work as a labourer.

''I was taken to Andamans more than three decades back by a ship from Kolkata to work for a company. However, the company closed down after a year and I was forced to beg alms for livelihood when a local `Mahajan' (money lender) snatched all my papers in North Middle Andaman and for over three decades I have been serving him in lieu of food,'' Mahli told PTI telephonically in a choked voiced.

He said: ''I had never dreamt of this day when I will come home ... I had abandoned all hopes to see my family. It is all thanks to Chief Minister Soren and NGO Shubh Sandesh that I am able to see this day in my life,'' Mahli said.

Mahli said his days in Andamans began with cutting wood and caring for the Mahajan named Sudeep, in lieu of food.

Before leaving for his village in Bishunpur, Mahli on reaching Ranchi by flight was taken to meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren at Jharkhand Assembly.

He said it was Soren's and the NGO's intervention that resulted in his rescue from the islands.

Soren intervened after coming to know of his plight when Mahli's family members contacted Labour department officials and an NGO Shubh Sandesh Foundation, which has been active for release of migrant workers in various parts of the country.

Jharkhand officials then their counterparts in South Andaman to help free Fucha Mahli. Shubh Sandesh Foundation's executive Daniel Ponraj told PTI: ''Mahli was not given a single penny during all these three decades. His only possession is a radio set.'' Ponraj added: ''Mahli went by boat three decades ago and returned by plane. He had lost all hopes to ever see his wife or children. The bonded labourer is a free man now.'' Soren in a tweet said he has directed officials to provide all support to Mahli.

The joy of family members including sons Ramatu and Pradeep Mahli and daughter Chero Devi who had come to Ranchi to take their father home knew no bound.

