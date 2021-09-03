Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari spotted looking for engagement rings at Cartier

After more than four years of dating, it seems that Sam Asghari is ready to pop the question to his lady love Britney Spears. The former was recently spotted browsing engagement rings at Cartier in Beverly Hills. As per Page Six, Sam's shopping trip comes two months after he sarcastically told a paparazzo that he and his girlfriend, Britney, were already "married with twins."

Sporting a navy blue tracksuit and sneakers, Sam was spotted ring shopping at high-end jeweller Cartier in Los Angeles on September 2. Reportedly, an assisting employee later brought out a diamond ring for the 27-year-old fitness expert to get a closer look. However, it is not clear whether Sam actually purchased an engagement ring or not.

On a related note, Britney had already expressed her desire to get married and have children with her current beau during her July bombshell court testimony against her dad, Jamie Spears, and her management team. Sam has also shared that he is ready for a family with the 'Toxic' singer, which could be possible if Britney's father, agrees to step down as her estate's conservator.

The 39-year-old singer was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004, and backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She co-parents sons Preston and Jayden with Kevin. Meanwhile, Britney Spears was recently given a clean shit in a battery investigation where she was accused of slapping a phone out of her housekeeper's hand during an argument at her house on August 16 regarding the veterinary care of her pet dogs. (ANI)

