Left Menu

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari spotted looking for engagement rings at Cartier

After more than four years of dating, it seems that Sam Asghari is ready to pop the question to his lady love Britney Spears. The former was recently spotted browsing engagement rings at Cartier in Beverly Hills.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:46 IST
Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari spotted looking for engagement rings at Cartier
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After more than four years of dating, it seems that Sam Asghari is ready to pop the question to his lady love Britney Spears. The former was recently spotted browsing engagement rings at Cartier in Beverly Hills. As per Page Six, Sam's shopping trip comes two months after he sarcastically told a paparazzo that he and his girlfriend, Britney, were already "married with twins."

Sporting a navy blue tracksuit and sneakers, Sam was spotted ring shopping at high-end jeweller Cartier in Los Angeles on September 2. Reportedly, an assisting employee later brought out a diamond ring for the 27-year-old fitness expert to get a closer look. However, it is not clear whether Sam actually purchased an engagement ring or not.

On a related note, Britney had already expressed her desire to get married and have children with her current beau during her July bombshell court testimony against her dad, Jamie Spears, and her management team. Sam has also shared that he is ready for a family with the 'Toxic' singer, which could be possible if Britney's father, agrees to step down as her estate's conservator.

The 39-year-old singer was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004, and backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She co-parents sons Preston and Jayden with Kevin. Meanwhile, Britney Spears was recently given a clean shit in a battery investigation where she was accused of slapping a phone out of her housekeeper's hand during an argument at her house on August 16 regarding the veterinary care of her pet dogs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021