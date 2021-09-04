Left Menu

Neetu Kapoor commemorates Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary with fond memories of late actor

Marking Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, his wife and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, on Saturday, poured her heart out in a social media post.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 14:06 IST
Neetu Kapoor commemorates Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary with fond memories of late actor
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Marking Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, his wife and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, on Saturday, poured her heart out in a social media post. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo featuring her with her late husband. In the cheerful image, the star couple could be seen flashing smiles while striking a pose for the camera.

Summing up some fond moments of Rishi, Neetu gave fans an account of how they celebrated and stayed strong during the late actor's treatment in New York. She wrote, "I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed. In his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today,"

Speaking about his 69th birth anniversary, Neetu added, "I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I'm sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab." Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020, leaving a void in people's hearts. Prior to his demise, he was in New York for his treatment with his wife Neetu Kapoor.

The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. The star couple featured together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others. Rishi was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.

Meanwhile, Neetu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. It would be her first project which she shot for post her husband's demise. (ANI)

